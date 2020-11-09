Attys Win $70M Cut In Capacitor Price-Fixing Settlement

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has agreed to nearly $70 million in attorney fees plus more than $9 million in expenses for the litigators who reached a $232 million antitrust settlement with direct capacitor buyers accusing Panasonic, AVX and others of price-fixing. A day after signing off on the final deal with eight capacitor makers, U.S. District Judge James Donato on Saturday said the buyers' attorneys had earned the fees throughout the difficult slog of the case. The Joseph Saveri Law Firm represents the direct purchasers setting with the manufacturers. The deal won preliminary approval in July. The roots of the broader...

