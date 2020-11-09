Alsup Rejects Attys $1.6M 'Sweetheart Deal' In Wage Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup has refused to approve a $1.6 million settlement between a cable installation company and its workers, finding that the deal's potential award of an additional $1.5 million in attorney fees would be "extraordinary" and the deal's compensation for the workers was inadequate. In a five-page order on Saturday, the Northern District of California judge described the proposed deal as a "steal for class counsel," in which attorneys representing workers of Integrated Tech Group LLC and ITG Communications LLC would make off with between 28% to 45% of the deal's gross payment to settle claims that ITG...

