Jussie Smollett's Attys Say Defamation Claims Are All 'Spin'

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- Attorneys who represented "Empire" actor Jessie Smollett asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to again throw out claims they defamed two brothers accused of attacking Smollett, saying an amended complaint largely replicates what the court has already dismissed but "added more of their spin." The only claims to survive an earlier dismissal bid in March were those relating to statements made by Geragos & Geragos APC attorney Tina Glandian on the "Today" show, in which she said it was "not implausible" that brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo may have worn white makeup as a disguise during the attack on Smollett, because...

