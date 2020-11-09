Justices Won't Revive $1.3M Podcast IP Verdict Against CBS

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up an appeal to reinstate a $1.3 million verdict against CBS after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down a podcasting patent, unmoved by the patent owner's arguments that the board's invalidation was unconstitutional. The high court denied certiorari to Personal Audio over the Federal Circuit's January ruling that upheld the PTAB's decision to invalidate the patent in 2017. Personal Audio had argued that inter partes reviews were unconstitutional, but the Federal Circuit said that because the company did not make that argument in a prior appeal, it could not do so...

