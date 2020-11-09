2nd Circ. Dampens Discovery In Spanish Oil Spill Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge was wrong to have allowed the captain of an oil tanker that sank off the coast of Spain to collect documents from Squire Patton Boggs and a naval architecture firm for his criminal trial in Spain, the Second Circuit said Monday. The firms had appealed New York U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel's 2017 order to the Second Circuit, arguing the lower court "failed to apply Spanish privilege law to the documents." A unanimous three-judge panel reversed Judge Castel, saying he failed to conduct a choice-of-law analysis with respect to whether U.S. or Spanish law actually controls...

