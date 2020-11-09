Black Chicago Bus Drivers Can't Get Class Action In Gear

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- A Chicago federal judge refused Monday to greenlight a class action brought by bus drivers who said they faced stiffer discipline because they were Black, finding they didn't have enough in common even though their claims hinged on a single manager. U.S. District Judge John Lee rejected a bid to certify roughly 150 current and former Pace Suburban Bus drivers, ruling they lacked evidence that the alleged discrimination was intentional and part of a larger pattern. "Plaintiffs are correct that 'the assertion of discriminatory bias on the part of the same supervisor' may suffice to establish commonality," Judge Lee said. "However,...

