FCC Nominee Grilled Over His Part In Social Media Bias Probe

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Connecticut Democrat vowed Tuesday to block the advancement of a Republican FCC nominee until he promises to recuse himself from a Trump administration crackdown on social media bias currently pending before the commission. Nathan Simington, currently a U.S. Commerce Department official, testified Tuesday before the Senate Commerce Committee after President Donald Trump nominated him to fill a Republican seat at the Federal Communications Commission. During a Tuesday afternoon confirmation hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal pushed Nathan Simington to step back from any involvement in a Federal Communications Commission proceeding due to his involvement in crafting the Trump administration's original rulemaking request....

