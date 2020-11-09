Tenn. Court Reinstates Deadly Trench Collapse Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Tennessee appeals court has revived a suit seeking to hold a general contractor liable for the death of a plumber who was killed after a trench collapsed on top of him, saying the plaintiff adequately alleged that the risk of death was foreseeable. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Friday reversed the dismissal of claims lodged against Focus Design Builders LLC in a suit accusing the general contractor and several others of causing the death of Tommy Smith, a plumber who was working on a sewer line in a trench when it collapsed and crushed him in 2017....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS