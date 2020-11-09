Procter & Gamble Can't Appeal Judge's DACA Bias Finding

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge refused to let Procter & Gamble Co. appeal her finding that its automatic rejections of internship applications from Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals beneficiaries was discriminatory, saying the request was based on arguments it hadn't raised before. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams on Friday ruled that P&G could not immediately appeal her June denial of its summary judgment bid in a proposed class action over its hiring practices, saying the company's request was largely based on "entirely new arguments" that it failed to raise when it tried to shake off the lawsuit. "P&G does not explain...

