Walmart Cashiers Lodge New Calif. PAGA Suit Over Seating

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A new proposed class of California workers have hit Walmart with fresh claims under the Private Attorneys General Act, accusing the retail giant of refusing to provide suitable seating for cashiers stationed around its stores, according to a suit lodged Friday in state court. In 2018, Walmart inked a $65 million deal with front-end cashiers in Golden State stores, agreeing to provide them with seating upon request. But Walmart still doesn't provide seating for cashiers who work elsewhere, such as in the stores' garden centers or electronics departments, according to the new complaint. Mark Chen, who works at a Walmart in Lakeside,...

