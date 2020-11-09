Insurer Tells 7th Circ. It Has No Duty To Defend Nassar Suits

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. urged the Seventh Circuit Monday to reverse a lower court's ruling that it has a duty to defend USA Gymnastics in lawsuits alleging that it allowed former Olympics team doctor Larry Nassar to abuse hundreds of victims, saying a conduct exclusion in the policy bars coverage. Appealing a January summary judgment ruling for the governing body for gymnastics in the U.S., Liberty contends that coverage is barred under a conduct exclusion for claims "based upon, arising from, or in any way related to … any deliberately dishonest, malicious or fraudulent act or omission or any willful violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS