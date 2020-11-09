High Court Won't Wade Into IBM Benefits Case Again

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a challenge to IBM's employee stock ownership plan management tactics for a second time, deciding Monday to pass on the opportunity to reverse the Second Circuit's decision to reinstate the company's defeat after the justices considered the case last winter. The justices' decision to reject the IBM retirement committee's petition for review of their Second Circuit loss means that the high court will not yet resolve a tension between benefits and securities laws that has dogged employers who run employee stock ownership plans, or ESOPs. Counsel for IBM's workers said Monday that they appreciated the...

