US Finds Chinese Paper Imports Shirking Duty Orders

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Trump administration announced Monday that certain companies are ducking duties on Chinese paper by processing the goods after they enter the U.S., teeing up new duties for some producers while allowing others to certify that their shipments are on the level. In a preliminary ruling, the U.S. Department of Commerce said that certain Chinese uncoated paper is being imported to the U.S. in roll form, only to be converted into paper sheets to get around the duty order on uncoated paper handed down in 2016, ordering U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect duties ranging from 149% to 176.75% on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS