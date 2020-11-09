Gibson Dunn Steps In To Rep DLA Piper In Apple-Maxell Case

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- Four Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP lawyers entered an appearance Monday to represent DLA Piper as it faces accusations it should be disqualified from representing Apple in a patent trial next month against Maxell. The development comes after Maxell asked a judge in late October to disqualify DLA Piper from representing Apple in a trial set for Dec. 7, saying one of the firm's lawyers had represented Maxell in the case while at Mayer Brown LLP and brought privileged documents over with him. Mayer Brown continues to represent Maxell. Gibson Dunn lawyers John Cox III, Ashley Johnson, Scott Hvidt and Kevin...

