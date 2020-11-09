Ex-Microsoft Engineer Gets 9 Years For $10M Gift Card Theft

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- A former Microsoft software engineer was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday for using the company's online retail sales platform to steal more than $10 million worth of digitally stored currency, like gift cards, and flip it for cash that he used to buy a Tesla and lakefront home. Washington federal Judge James L. Robart also ordered Volodymyr Kvashuk, a Ukrainian citizen who was living in the state, to pay more than $8.3 million in restitution. Kvashuk was convicted of 18 federal felonies, including mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft, in February following a five-day jury trial....

