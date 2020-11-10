LA, Outfront Take Down Billboard Antitrust Suit, For Now

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismissed an antitrust suit accusing the city of Los Angeles of scheming with Outfront Media Inc. to allow the outdoor advertising giant to skirt sign ordinances, while also teeing up the showdown for another round of pleadings. In a 16-page order, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled in favor of Outfront and the city, finding the Sherman Antitrust Act claims against them fall flat because the complaint by a gas station owner and others failed to allege how Outfront was monopolizing the city's billboard market. "[T]he complaint only describes the conduct of Outfront," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS