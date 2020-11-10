11th Circ. Won't Rethink Medicare Secondary Payer Ruling

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has shut down a bid by insurers to reconsider a panel's holding that downstream health care providers can sue primary insurers for nonpayment under the private right of action in the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. A three-judge panel on Monday denied the petition for the full appeals court to review the Sept. 4 ruling that revived several proposed class action suits and paved the way for billions of dollars in reimbursements for providers around the country. Auto-Owners Insurance Co. and two other insurers urged the appeals court in September to undo the ruling that they said undermines U.S....

