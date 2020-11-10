Feds Rely On Chevron Deference To Defend U Visa Denial

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Washington federal court that immigration officials were within their authority to deny a Mexican citizen's U Visa petition, arguing that the executive branch is afforded deference in interpreting the visa's authorizing statute. Pedro Tomas Perez Perez, the applicant for the U Visa which is reserved for crime victims, claimed that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had not acted lawfully when it determined that the harassment he experienced was not similar to assault. But the DOJ said in a Monday brief that under the Chevron doctrine, which it argued should apply to such cases, the...

