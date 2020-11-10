Investcorp Sells $900M Of Urban Apartment Complexes

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 2:09 PM EST) -- Investcorp sold eight apartment complexes across four states to separate buyers for more than $900 million combined after acquiring the properties several years ago, the investment firm said Tuesday. In a statement, Investcorp said it sold the garden and townhome-style buildings in urban areas of Arizona, California, Florida and New York after buying the properties in 2016 and 2017 and completing various renovations and upgrades. The group increased the average monthly rent per unit by about 20%, it said. "These transactions demonstrate our continued execution of our real estate strategy, targeting attractive, cash flow generating assets across the U.S.," Investcorp managing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS