Breadcrumb Buyers Get Class Cert. In Kroger False Ad Row

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 12:48 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has granted class certification to consumers alleging The Kroger Co. falsely claimed its breadcrumbs had no trans fats, saying despite some lack of diligence on the named plaintiff's part, the case is suitable to go ahead with a California class. In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Miller said while there were some shortcomings in how Shavonda Hawkins has pursued the case — such as her failure to amend her complaint to reflect her change in stance on the class definition — she still meets the requirements for certification. In her original complaint, Hawkins sought...

