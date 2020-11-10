Brown Rudnick Says Trustee's Doc Ask Is 'Premature'

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- The trustee of bankrupt Lyondell Chemical Co. is jumping the gun in a malpractice case by asking a New York federal court to intervene in a dispute about whether certain documents held by Brown Rudnick LLP are privileged from view, the firm argued Monday. Brown Rudnick told U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer it should not oblige Mark E. Holliday by hosting a conference on whether the firm should produce documents written by a former trustee in the matter. The firm is still reviewing the materials and has yet to conclude whether any privilege bounds their release, according to the firm's...

