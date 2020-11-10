Roku Fights New Trial Bid In $41M Media Streaming IP Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- Roku Inc. has urged a Texas federal judge not to order a new trial after a jury cleared it of infringing an MV3 Partners LLC streaming media patent, saying MV3 is not entitled to a do-over in the $41 million dispute just because it doesn't like the outcome. In a filing on Monday, Roku called MV3's accusations of "constant and brazen misconduct" — which allegedly prejudiced a Western District of Texas jury — MV3's "own singular view of justice." Roku said the patent holder didn't point to any issue or error that placed the jury's Oct. 14 verdict of noninfringement into question....

