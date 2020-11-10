Kirkland-Led PE Fund Surpasses Target With $7.5B Close

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Private equity firm GTCR, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, announced Tuesday that it scored $7.5 billion for its 13th fund, which it will invest in the sectors of financial services and financial technology, growth business services, health care, technology, and media and telecommunications. The Chicago-based firm said in a news release that GTCR Fund XIII surpassed its $6.75 billion target within just five months of its June launch and ranks as the firm's largest investment fund ever. "As GTCR celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, the GTCR Managing Directors would like to thank the investors in GTCR Fund XIII for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS