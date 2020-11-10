Rail Unions Say Carriers Can't Derail Bargaining Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- A dozen rail workers' unions have urged a Washington, D.C., federal judge not to toss their bid to block major U.S. railroads from ducking negotiations over health care plan changes, saying the suit concerns a "major" dispute subject to adjudication under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The unions argued Monday that the District of Washington, D.C., has jurisdiction to stop the National Railway Labor Conference from invoking a contractual impasse resolution process under the high court's ruling in a case known as Conrail, which drew a line between major Railway Labor Act disputes that courts can step into, and "minor" disputes that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS