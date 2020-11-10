Women Suing Goldman Keep Pressing For Top Brass' Emails

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- Women behind a sex bias class action against Goldman Sachs have continued but narrowed their push for access to emails from the company's senior executives, saying communications from three top bosses should be obtainable after an October ruling opened the door for the trio to be deposed. The plaintiffs asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger to reconsider his Nov. 5 decision shooting down their bid for emails from 13 members of the bank's management committee, narrowing their request to correspondence from three individuals and citing Judge Lehrburger's Oct. 20 ruling that the trio of current and former Goldman execs could...

