Edwards Lifesciences Bolsters Tech's Attack On PTAB Denials

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Edwards Lifesciences Corp. has joined Apple, Cisco, Google and Intel in challenging Patent Trial and Appeal Board precedent that lets judges invoke pending district court litigation in order to skip instituting inter partes reviews. The companies filed an amended complaint in California federal court on Monday, naming Edwards as a co-plaintiff in their suit against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The companies' August suit challenges the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which is based on PTAB precedent that lays out when parallel infringement litigation is a reason to deny an IPR petition. In NHK Spring Co. Ltd. v. Intri-Plex Technologies Inc., the PTAB said that a district...

