Access To Rivals' Data Drives EC Amazon Antitrust Case

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- Long-standing complaints that Amazon misuses its access to third-party seller information in its dual roles as retail platform and as retailer came to a head Tuesday in European Union allegations that could prove an important test of how competition enforcers on both sides of the Atlantic treat online platforms' access to vast stores of data. While not a final decision, let alone a fine or other enforcement action, the European Commission's statement of objections represents an important step toward punishment for Amazon's alleged use of "very large quantities of non-public seller data" "to calibrate Amazon's retail offers and strategic business decisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS