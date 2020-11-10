Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe's $2M Fuel Tax Suit Prohibited, Calif. Tax Director Says

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- The Pala Band of Mission Indians cannot claim a more than $2 million fuel tax refund because the relevant levies were imposed on a nontribal entity and the U.S. Constitution prohibits the suit, California's tax director said.

Because those direct and indirect fuel taxes were imposed on the supplier, Supreme Oil, and not the gas station owned by the Pala Band, the suit should be rejected, attorneys for Nicolas Maduros, director of the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, said Monday in a motion to toss the case.

"These taxes are imposed outside of the tribe's reservation, such as when...

Government Agencies

