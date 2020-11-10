Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing Defends Withholding Crash Docs In 737 Max RICO Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- Boeing said it's temporarily barred by the National Transportation Safety Board from sharing information on the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes while investigations are ongoing, and consumers spearheading a Texas racketeering case over the 737 Max are misconstruing disclosure rules to try and gain access to information.

Boeing asked U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant on Monday to deny a motion from ticket buyers seeking to compel Boeing to produce critical information about the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents, which killed 346 people, prompted a global grounding of the 737 Max and drew intense scrutiny of U.S. oversight gaps...

