Feds Want More Than $1M Spent To Restore Calif. Island

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- The federal government said the owner of an island in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area should pay more than $1 million to restore wetlands that a judge recently found had been destroyed by the construction of a levee and a kiteboarding business without a Clean Water Act permit. The government said Monday that the court should force those responsible for degrading the environment on Point Buckler Island, in the Suisun Marsh, to pay to restore it, providing guidance for how it should be done. In addition to the $1 million to restore the environment, the government also said monitoring and maintenance could increase...

