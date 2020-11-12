Tenn. Airport Says Pipeline Using Legal Games To Avoid Move

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Colonial Pipeline Co. is twisting tort allegations into a contract breach claim to bypass governmental immunity and fight having to move its pipeline, which crosses airport property, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority told a Tennessee federal court. The airport argues an easement allowing a segment of Colonial pipeline to run underground at Nashville International Airport in no way bars the airport from undertaking improvement projects. The pipeline company's attempt to argue excavation activities that caused a pipeline to rupture somehow violated their easement are baseless and strategic, the airport said in a motion to dismiss Monday. The airport told the court that...

