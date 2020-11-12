BBQ Chain Didn't Protect 3M Credit Card Nos., Customers Say

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- Two customers have sued Dallas-based Dickey's Barbecue Pit in California federal court over a data breach, saying the restaurant chain failed to prevent cyberthieves from stealing their credit card numbers and belatedly revealed that their personal identifying information is being sold on the black market. Ross Diczhazy and Wesley Etheridge II's suit filed Monday accuses Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc., dba Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and its holding company of failing to notify them that their information was stolen and at risk because the chain was unaware of the data theft until cybersecurity researchers issued public reports 16 months after it began....

