Ex-SF Giants Player Blames Ballpark For Severe Concussion

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Jonathan "Mac" Williamson on Tuesday hit the owner and operator of Oracle Park with a suit in California state court claiming the ballpark's poorly placed bullpen caused him to sustain a career-devastating injury. Williamson was playing left field during the April 2018 game against the Washington Nationals when he crashed into the bullpen mound while running after a foul ball at full speed, according to his complaint. He then hit the left field line wall head first, he says. The resulting concussion ended his career and left him with lifelong maladies including vision problems, nausea, sleeping...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS