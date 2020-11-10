FWS' Gas Terminal OK Ignored Nearby Project, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- Environmental groups told the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday that federal regulators wrongfully ignored that a nearby liquefied natural gas project in southern Texas was also recently approved when assessing the impacts an Annova LNG export terminal would have on an endangered ocelot species. In a reply brief, the Sierra Club and Defenders of Wildlife told the circuit court that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's environmental reviews of Annova LNG Common Infrastructure LLC's terminal didn't consider how earlier approvals for a different company's LNG project less than a mile away exacerbated harm to the ocelot. The Endangered Species Act requires the agency to...

