Biden Taps Obama Staffers, Greens For Agency Review Teams

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he's picked a diverse team of former Obama administration officials, green group advocates, academics and attorneys to lead a review of federal agencies overseeing environmental, energy, Native American and other matters before he takes office. While litigation over last week's election and confusion about the Trump administration's intentions regarding a transition swirl, Biden is moving ahead with his planning process and relying on people with years of experience at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of the Interior, White House Council on Environmental Quality and U.S. Department of Energy to help him along....

