Atty Says K&L Gates Fired Him For Raising Bias Concerns

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP retaliated against a Black attorney who alleged the firm engaged in gender- and race-based discrimination by firing him after he worked there for over 13 years, the lawyer has alleged in a case in New York federal court in which he seeks at least $5 million in damages. K&L Gates violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and New York state and New York City human rights laws by firing Willie E. Dennis after he demanded that white male partners at the firm refrain from harassing female attorneys and from discriminating against Black lawyers, according...

