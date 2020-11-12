Kik Ruling Is A Step Toward Securities Law Clarity For Crypto

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- Since its appearance on the world stage in 2009, blockchain-based cryptocurrency, or digital currency, has rapidly expanded, diversified and challenged the courts to classify it using the traditional categories of property to which the legal world is accustomed. One question with which the courts have wrestled is whether and when cryptocurrency constitutes a security for the purposes of the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York's recent decision in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kik Interactive Inc.[1] helps solidify the courts' approach to this question....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS