Real Estate Rumors: Raytheon, DemeTech, CAI Investments

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) --has reached a deal to extend its lease for 116,000 square feet in Rosslyn, Virginia, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The firm is staying put in its space at' 1100 Wilson Blvd., and the new lease now expires at the end of 2028, according to the report.Men's tie and underwear distributorhas sold a Miami Lakes warehouse tofor $15 million, The Real Deal reported Thursday. The deal is for 5980 Miami Lakes Drive, a 156,000-square-foot building that last traded hands in 2004 for $9.3 million, according to the report. DemeTech distributes N95 respirator masks, according to the report.Las Vegas-based real estate firmhas purchased a Lake Forest, Illinois, office building for $43 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported Thursday. The deal is for the 268,000-square-foot 1900 Field Court, and seller, a food packaging company, also signed a deal to lease back the property for the next 12 years, according to the report.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

