JPMorgan Must ID Who OK'd $875M Payments In Oil Deal Suit

Law360, London (November 12, 2020, 8:01 PM GMT) -- JPMorgan agreed at a hearing Thursday to identify any bank officials who were involved in approving the transfer of $875 million in Nigerian government funds to the country's corrupt former energy minister. Lawyers for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and JPMorgan Chase NA said at the end of the case management hearing that the bank would confirm who made the final decision to approve payment of state funds in 2011 and 2013 to a company controlled by Dan Etete, a convicted money launderer and former minister of oil in the Nigerian government. Nigeria accused the bank in a 2017 High Court lawsuit of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS