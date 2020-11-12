Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Co., Attys Look To Ax British Investor's $1M Loan Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- A CBD supplier and a California law firm have asked to escape British investor Henley Finance Ltd.'s lawsuit over a nearly $1 million soured loan deal, arguing that the allegations are doomed by a bare-bones loan contract and Henley's status as an unregistered foreign corporation.

In a pair of motions to dismiss filed in California federal court Wednesday, Bioscience Enterprises Inc. and Goyette & Associates Inc. both said Henley, a private investor based in England and Wales, never properly signed up to conduct business in the state, depriving it of any right to sue under California law.

"Plaintiff is a foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!