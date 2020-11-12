DLA Piper Atty Wants Out Of Suit Over Alleged Ponzi Ties

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- A DLA Piper attorney told a Florida federal court on Wednesday that the real estate investors pushing a proposed class action accusing him, his firm and his previous firm, Fox Rothschild LLP, of taking part in a Ponzi scheme failed to draw a substantial connection between him and his client's alleged misconduct. DLA Piper partner Paul Wassgren argued in a motion to dismiss that he had no way of knowing whether his former client, EquiAlt LLC, a Tampa real estate firm, was engaged in misconduct. The company was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in February, accused of operating...

