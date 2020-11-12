Trump Says Attack Ad Featuring 'Electric Avenue' Is Fair Use

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge to toss out a copyright lawsuit filed over his campaign's use of the song "Electric Avenue," arguing that it was a "transformative" fair use of the track. A week after losing the presidential election, Trump and his campaign urged a federal judge Wednesday to let him win a lawsuit filed by singer Eddy Grant over the song's appearance in an August video attacking his opponent Joe Biden. In the filing, the Trump campaign said the video had clearly transformed the original song for a "comedic, political purpose" in order to "mock President Trump's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS