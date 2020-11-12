PTAB Hands Google Mixed Ruling In Data IP Row

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board handed Google a partial victory in its challenges over Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC's data patents, invalidating each of the disputed claims in one patent and upholding all claims in another. In a pair of final written decisions on Monday, the PTAB found that Google and YouTube, which Google owns, successfully showed that the challenged claims in one of Realtime's patents relating to decoding three-dimensional digital video streams were invalid as obvious over prior art. The PTAB ruled that an ordinarily skilled person would have been motivated to combine a patent publication known as Suh, which...

