3rd Circ. Doubts Bridge Agency Bound By Pa. Building Rules

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday appeared skeptical of Pennsylvania's argument that states can impose their construction regulations on the bi-state agency in charge of Delaware River bridges, as the commonwealth sought to undo a district court's finding that the agency isn't subject to such authority. During an oral argument held via Zoom, an attorney for Pennsylvania asserted that neither the commonwealth nor New Jersey expressly relinquished their control over the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission with respect to building safety rules. In the decision on appeal, a Pennsylvania federal judge found the commission didn't need a state construction permit to...

