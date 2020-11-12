Feds Drop Professor's Huawei Conspiracy Charge In Plea Deal

Law360, New York (November 12, 2020, 2:28 PM EST) -- A Chinese professor accused of working with tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to steal information from a California semiconductor startup will avoid a conspiracy charge and can return to his home country under a plea agreement announced Thursday by Brooklyn federal prosecutors. Government attorneys appeared to surprise U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen during a status conference by announcing the plea deal with Bo Mao, under which they will drop a wire fraud conspiracy count in exchange for him pleading guilty to making a false statement, with a recommended sentence of time served. "The parties have actually agreed on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS