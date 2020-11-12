Nuns Hit Pa. Pipeline With New Religious Rights Battle

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Catholic order of nuns that was previously unable to block a pipeline from crossing their land in rural Pennsylvania has reignited their battle against the Williams Cos.-affiliated pipeline with a new suit hoping to make the company pay for violating their religious rights. The Adorers of the Blood of Christ filed a new suit in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday against Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. LLC, a unit of energy giant The Williams Cos. Inc., alleging the company trampled on their religious liberties by condemning the community's property in order to run a pipeline across their land. The new suit is...

