Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nuns Hit Pa. Pipeline With New Religious Rights Battle

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Catholic order of nuns that was previously unable to block a pipeline from crossing their land in rural Pennsylvania has reignited their battle against the Williams Cos.-affiliated pipeline with a new suit hoping to make the company pay for violating their religious rights.

The Adorers of the Blood of Christ filed a new suit in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday against Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. LLC, a unit of energy giant The Williams Cos. Inc., alleging the company trampled on their religious liberties by condemning the community's property in order to run a pipeline across their land. The new suit is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!