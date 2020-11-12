Twitter Contributes $100M For Launch Of Social Justice Fund

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- Twitter is contributing $100 million and partnering with a national association of community development financial institutions to help launch a social justice-oriented investment fund aimed at providing $1 billion for communities of color and those affected by poverty, according to a statement Thursday. The social media giant and Opportunity Finance Network said the Finance Justice Fund will provide below-market rate loans through the nation's network of community development financial institutions, or CDFIs, in order to work toward racial justice and against poverty by primarily lending to members of the Black, Latino and Native American communities and people in rural areas. In...

