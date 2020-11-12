Koh Rips Kellogg Class Attys' 'Kitchen Sink' Litigation Tactics

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Thursday rejected a revised $20 million deal to resolve claims Kellogg falsely labeled its sugar-loaded cereals and slammed class counsel for their "kitchen sink" approach to litigation, saying "the way you've litigated this case throughout has been overly burdensome on the court." At the start of a hearing held via Zoom, Judge Koh took issue with a lengthy, now-mooted motion to enforce the settlement that class counsel filed after Kellogg purportedly threatened not to cooperate with a renewed bid for preliminary approval. If approved, the proposed deal would resolve lead plaintiff Stephen Hadley's August 2016...

