State & Local Tax Cases To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 2:24 PM EST) -- From a state asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop another from taxing remote workers' income to sales tax disputes involving marketplace sales through Amazon, 2021 seems destined to provide notable developments in state tax litigation. In a case that underscores one of the most significant tax implications of the novel coronavirus pandemic, New Hampshire is arguing to the justices that a Massachusetts rule that temporarily sources income from teleworkers to the state for tax purposes is unconstitutional. Meanwhile, a South Carolina appeals court has yet to decide whether Amazon owes tax on third-party products sold through its website before the...

