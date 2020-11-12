Maxell Scoffs At DLA Piper's 'Ethical Screen' In Apple IP Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 11:06 PM EST) -- Maxell fired the latest salvo Wednesday in a fight over whether to disqualify DLA Piper from representing Apple in a patent trial set to start next month, criticizing Apple's assertion that an "ethical screen" was properly implemented regarding a lawyer who changed firms. Maxell, represented by Mayer Brown LLP, and Apple, represented by DLA Piper, have been locked in the disqualification dispute in the run-up to a Dec. 7 patent trial, arguing over whether DLA Piper can still participate after it was found that former Mayer Brown lawyer Justin Park, who went to DLA Piper in January, allegedly brought privileged Maxell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS